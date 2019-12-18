UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moon, Abe To Meet In China Next Week For First Talks In Over Year Of Tensions - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:40 AM

Moon, Abe to Meet in China Next Week for First Talks in Over Year of Tensions - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold his first bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in over a year of tensions over trade in China next week, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed official in the South Korean presidential administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold his first bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in over a year of tensions over trade in China next week, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed official in the South Korean presidential administration.

Moon and Abe, who last met 15 months ago, will meet when they both come to China for an annual trilateral summit in the country's southwestern city of Chengdu, the agency specified. According to Yonhap, the official pledged to announce the exact time and venue later, when consultations on all the details are finalized.

Moon's office announced previously that the president would travel to China for a two-day visit, starting on December 23, but did not reveal Moon's plans to hold separate talks with Abe on the sidelines of this event.

The relations between South Korea and Japan have deteriorated over Tokyo's introduction of tougher control on exports to South Korea and its decision to remove the neighboring country from the list of trusted trade partners. South Korea, in turn, has decided to terminate its accord with Japan on sharing military information, but has not implemented this measure, as the countries have agreed to launch dialogue to resolve the trade dispute.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports China Visit Chengdu Tokyo Japan South Korea North Korea December Event All From

Recent Stories

Indonesian volcano debris litters seabed after tsu ..

13 minutes ago

Revival of strong primary health care system top m ..

13 minutes ago

Biegun to visit China to discuss N. Korea

13 minutes ago

Hasilpur Police seize 170 liters of liquor

13 minutes ago

PM Khan summons core committee meeting today

15 minutes ago

Dry, cold weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.