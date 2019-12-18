Moon, Abe to Meet in China Next Week for First Talks in Over Year of Tensions - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold his first bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in over a year of tensions over trade in China next week, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed official in the South Korean presidential administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold his first bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in over a year of tensions over trade in China next week, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed official in the South Korean presidential administration.

Moon and Abe, who last met 15 months ago, will meet when they both come to China for an annual trilateral summit in the country's southwestern city of Chengdu, the agency specified. According to Yonhap, the official pledged to announce the exact time and venue later, when consultations on all the details are finalized.

Moon's office announced previously that the president would travel to China for a two-day visit, starting on December 23, but did not reveal Moon's plans to hold separate talks with Abe on the sidelines of this event.

The relations between South Korea and Japan have deteriorated over Tokyo's introduction of tougher control on exports to South Korea and its decision to remove the neighboring country from the list of trusted trade partners. South Korea, in turn, has decided to terminate its accord with Japan on sharing military information, but has not implemented this measure, as the countries have agreed to launch dialogue to resolve the trade dispute.