Moon age daydream: modern lunar exploration

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Japan, whose unmanned "sniper" probe will attempt a lunar landing on Saturday, is one of many countries and private companies launching new missions to the Moon.

It is a feat so far only achieved by four nations -- the United States, the Soviet Union, China and most recently India -- with spacecraft often losing communication or crash-landing.

The modern lunar exploration programmes include plans to put people on the Moon for the first time since 1972 and eventually establish bases there.