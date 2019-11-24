UrduPoint.com
Moon Asked Pope Francis In Summer To Meet With Kim At DMZ After Japan Visit - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 07:10 PM

Moon Asked Pope Francis in Summer to Meet With Kim at DMZ After Japan Visit - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has asked Pope Francis to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) after his ongoing visit to Japan, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported.

Moon reportedly ordered his representative to communicate this request through the apostolic nuncio to South Korea, Alfred Xuereb, back in July.

"It would be good if the Pope visited the demilitarized zone in South Korea after his trip to Japan and met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un," Moon's representative said, as quoted by South Korea's newspaper.

Xuereb is believed to have conveyed the request to Pope Francis in August.

According to the newspaper, the Holy See has made no announcement that Pope Francis may also visit South Korea, yet it is still possible that the pontiff, who is currently on a visit to neighboring Japan, will change his plans.

Pope Francis arrived in Japan on Saturday and already visited the city of Nagasaki, which along with Hiroshima, suffered a nuclear attack by the United States in 1945.

On Monday, the pontiff will meet with the victims of the 2011 tsunami and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. He will also hold a mass in Tokyo for several thousands of the faithful. This is the first papal visit to Japan in 38 years.

