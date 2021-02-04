UrduPoint.com
Moon, Biden Note Need For Comprehensive Policy On North Korea In Phone Call - Seoul

Moon, Biden Note Need for Comprehensive Policy on North Korea in Phone Call - Seoul

SEOUL/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The presidents of South Korea and the United States agreed on the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy toward North Korea in their phone call on Thursday.

It was the second call of Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden. The first one was held in mid-November, when the South Korean leader congratulated the then-US president-elect. The fresh call lasted slightly over 30 minutes. Moon congratulated Biden on his inauguration, and the latter promised to build on bilateral relationship, the South Korean presidential office said. The two also agreed that the South Korean-US alliance was "key" to maintaining peace in the region.

"President Moon Jae-in suggested that South Korea and the United States continue their joint efforts to achieve a lasting peace and the Korean Peninsula's denuclearization. President Biden appreciated efforts of South Korea as a major player in resolving the Korean Peninsula issue, said it was important to have the same position with South Korea and pledged to continue working closely for a common goal.

The sides agreed that it is necessary to work out a comprehensive policy on North Korea as soon as possible," Moon's spokesman Kang Min-seok told a briefing.

The leaders also noted the need to revive South Korea-Japan relations and continue US-Japan-South Korea cooperation for the sake of peace and prosperity in the region.

They agreed to continue close communication and hold top-level talks once the pandemic situation allows.

In the call's readout, the White House noted that Biden stressed "his commitment to strengthening the United States-ROK alliance," and "the two leaders agreed to closely coordinate on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."

