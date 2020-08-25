South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Tuesday for a comprehensive governmental emergency response to the surge in COVID-19 cases as well as the pandemic's economic consequences, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Tuesday for a comprehensive governmental emergency response to the surge in COVID-19 cases as well as the pandemic's economic consequences, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Moon is ready to chair the emergency economic council session himself to strengthen anti-virus measures, which are said to be a "short cut" to the economic recovery in the country.

"I would like you to keep in mind that the emergency economic response this time should be done in a way that harmonizes with efforts to contain the virus," the president said, as cited by the news agency.

Moon went on to say during his weekly Cabinet meeting that the government should also focus on "stabilizing employment, minimizing economic damage and mapping out measures for economic recovery."

The South Korean leader has previously chaired six rounds of such weekly meetings since March 19, during which he approved the allocation of additional budgets to minimize the economic fallout.

In the past two weeks, the daily increase of coronavirus cases in South Korea grew from 56 to 332, reaching a record of 397 cases on Sunday. The last time that a greater daily increase was reported was on March 7, when 483 new cases were confirmed in South Korea over a 24-hour period.