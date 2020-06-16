Moon Chairs Top Security Meeting After North Korea Blows Up Joint Liaison Office - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:33 PM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in convened a top security meeting on Tuesday after the North blew up the inter-Korean liaison office, Yonhap has reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in convened a top security meeting on Tuesday after the North blew up the inter-Korean liaison office, Yonhap has reported.

According to the news agency, the unification ministry has confirmed that the office was blown up on Tuesday.

It came after Pyongyang's threat to scrap the office over propaganda leaflets sent into North Korea from the South.

The office was established after the historic inter-Korean summit in September 2018.

