UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moon Confident New S.Korean Prime Minister Capable Of Overcoming Domestic Political Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:37 PM

Moon Confident New S.Korean Prime Minister Capable of Overcoming Domestic Political Issues

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday expressed confidence that his new prime minister, Chung Sye-kyun, was suitable for job and capable of setting up a dialogue with the opposition in the hopes of overcoming internal political struggles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday expressed confidence that his new prime minister, Chung Sye-kyun, was suitable for job and capable of setting up a dialogue with the opposition in the hopes of overcoming internal political struggles.

The parliament endorsed Chung, the legislature's former speaker, as prime minister on Monday, despite the main opposition Liberty Korea Party voting against his candidacy.

"There's no person like you to be suitable for the post under the current political situations of the country," the president said, as quoted by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

Moon further expressed confidence in Chung's ability to achieve great things through his new role in spite of the controversy generated by him moving from the legislative branch to the executive.

South Korean politics have been in turmoil since Moon's predecessor Park Geun-hye was impeached in 2016 over a corruption scandal.

Following the impeachment and Moon's victory in the subsequent presidential election, Park's Liberty Korea Party has taken a hostile stance toward the new leadership.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Scandal Parliament Job South Korea North Korea 2016 Post From Opposition

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP express pride in Emirati efforts t ..

11 minutes ago

Indian market open flat

2 minutes ago

JPMorgan Chase says Q4 profits jump 20.6% to $8.5b ..

2 minutes ago

Special team of IIUI conducts surprise visit campu ..

12 minutes ago

World's oceans were the warmest in 2019: Study

12 minutes ago

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.