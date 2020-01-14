Moon Confident New S.Korean Prime Minister Capable of Overcoming Domestic Political Issues

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday expressed confidence that his new prime minister, Chung Sye-kyun, was suitable for job and capable of setting up a dialogue with the opposition in the hopes of overcoming internal political struggles.

The parliament endorsed Chung, the legislature's former speaker, as prime minister on Monday, despite the main opposition Liberty Korea Party voting against his candidacy.

"There's no person like you to be suitable for the post under the current political situations of the country," the president said, as quoted by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

Moon further expressed confidence in Chung's ability to achieve great things through his new role in spite of the controversy generated by him moving from the legislative branch to the executive.

South Korean politics have been in turmoil since Moon's predecessor Park Geun-hye was impeached in 2016 over a corruption scandal.

Following the impeachment and Moon's victory in the subsequent presidential election, Park's Liberty Korea Party has taken a hostile stance toward the new leadership.