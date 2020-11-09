Moon Hopes to Build on Alliance With US, Progress in Korean Peace Efforts Under Biden

South Korea hopes to further strengthen its alliance with the United States under projected President-elect Joe Biden and promote the Korean Peninsula settlement, President Moon Jae-in said on Monday

According to the Yonhap news agency, Moon pledged to have "multi-sided" communication with Biden.

"[Seoul] will make sure that there won't be any vacuum in the strengthening of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and progress in the Korea peace process," the president said, as quoted by the Korean agency.

He, in particular, expressed hope for a "new opportunity and resolve" in inter-Korean relations.

Moon also intends to seek "bigger economic cooperation" with the Biden administration.

Under Donald Trump, the US has held three summits with Kim Jong Un, having built what the president says is a working relationship with Pyongyang. The sides have not achieved a breakthrough on denuclearization, though, due to a deadlock on sanctions relief.

Trump has not yet conceded election defeat, citing voter fraud and vowing to assert his claim to victory in court.