Moon Invests In Fund For Material Producers Amid Trade Row With Japan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:10 PM

Moon Invests in Fund for Material Producers Amid Trade Row With Japan - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday invested in a stock fund for South Korea's components and material production amid Tokyo's restrictions on selling high-tech materials used in electronic equipment to Seoul, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday invested in a stock fund for South Korea's components and material production amid Tokyo's restrictions on selling high-tech materials used in electronic equipment to Seoul, media reported.

In July, the Japanese government canceled preferential treatment for the export of fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride to South Korea. Additionally, earlier in August, Tokyo decided to remove Seoul from the whitelist of trade partners that have preferences in importing Japanese technologies and high-tech products, starting from August 28. Japan has cited security concerns as the reason behind its decision, saying it suspected Seoul of exporting double-purpose goods to Pyongyang in betrayal of Tokyo's confidence.

Moon visited the headquarters of Nonghyup Bank in Seoul and subscribed to the fund, saying it was the first time that he had made such investments, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"It is very important to enhance the competitiveness of [South Korea's] material, component and equipment industries," Moon told bank workers, as quoted by the media.

Tokyo's decision to impose the restrictions is believed to be related to Japan's preparation for the selling of assets belonging to Japanese companies, ordered by a South Korean court to provide compensations to the victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-1945.

