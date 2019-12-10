Moon to attend annual summit with Chinese, Japanese leaders

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit China later this month for annual summit talks with Chinese and Japanese leaders, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit China later this month for annual summit talks with Chinese and Japanese leaders, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.

Moon is scheduled to make a two-day trip to the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu starting Dec. 23.

The summit will be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

They plan to "focus consultations on ways to have substantive cooperation among the three countries and have in-depth discussions on regional security conditions," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, said at a press briefing.

During the upcoming session, Moon and the other leaders will assess the recent security situation on the Korean Peninsula and trilateral partnerships for the complete denuclearization of Korea and establishment of permanent peace, she added.

Consultations are still under way over Moon's possible bilateral talks with Abe on the sidelines of the summit, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.

He may reportedly visit Beijing as well for a one-on-one meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping either on his way to Chengdu or back home.