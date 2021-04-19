South Korea's President Moon Jae-in plans to outline his country's commitment to enhance its "climate action" during his speech at the US-hosted climate summit scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday this week, Moon's spokesperson said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) South Korea's President Moon Jae-in plans to outline his country's commitment to enhance its "climate action" during his speech at the US-hosted climate summit scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday this week, Moon's spokesperson said.

Moon also plans to ask for global support for the Seoul-based P4G summit pioneering green partnerships delivering inclusive and sustainable growth, which is scheduled to take place at the end of May, Park Kyung-mee said, as cited by the official Yonhap news agency.

According to the Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, the president will also be joining the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate hosted by the US which will open an opportunity for both countries to seal a partnership deal on the climate issue.

Moon also aims to strengthen Seoul's position as the "leading" nation in the global efforts to solve climate problem.

On March 26, the White House reported that President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders to participate in a live-streamed virtual climate change summit aimed to bring forth the world's "major economies" to discuss the urgency and economic benefits of a strong climate action.