Moon Urges South Koreans To Comply With COVID-19 Rules To Avoid Level 3 Social Distancing

Moon Urges South Koreans to Comply With COVID-19 Rules to Avoid Level 3 Social Distancing

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged the nation on Monday to comply with the coronavirus-related measures to avoid the possible level three social distancing restrictions that would result in greater unemployment and deeper economic crisis, media reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the highest level of social distancing is inevitable if people do not conform to the current level rules.

"If we fail to stop (the virus spread) at this stage, we will have to elevate the social distancing (guidelines) to the third one," Moon said, as quoted by the media outlet.

According to the president, with many jobs lost, this would lead to a "huge economic blow.

"

"And even the medical (service) system may collapse," Moon added, calling on the public to avoid the "worst situation."

Seo Jeong-hyup, the acting mayor of Seoul, said on Sunday that the city residents would be required to wear masks in public places starting Monday.

In the past two weeks, the daily increase of coronavirus cases in South Korea grew from 56 to 397. The total number of coronavirus cases in South Korea now stands at 17,399 while the death toll is 309.

All social gatherings and group meetings with more than 10 participants have been banned in Seoul until the end of this month over an increasing number of infected people.

