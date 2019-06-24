UrduPoint.com
Moon Vows To Push Efforts To Prevent Another War On Korean Peninsula - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:59 PM

Moon Vows to Push Efforts to Prevent Another War on Korean Peninsula - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in emphasized on Monday the need to defuse tensions between North and South Korea to prevent another war, recalling that the initial war between the two countries was technically not over, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in emphasized on Monday the need to defuse tensions between North and South Korea to prevent another war, recalling that the initial war between the two countries was technically not over, local media reported.

Moon spoke on Monday at a luncheon in the presidential residence with 182 South Korean, US and other foreign veterans who fought in the Korean War June 25 marks the 69th anniversary of the start of the fighting. Although a 1953 Armistice Agreement established a long-lasting ceasefire on the peninsula, an official peace treaty has never been signed.

According to the Yonhap news outlet, Moon has stated his resolve to push for "peace for the people" between North and South Korea.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean presidential office said that Moon would hold talks with US President Donald Trump, who has been closely involved in the Korean denuclearization talks, on June 30 to continue the two countries' close alliance on defining a road map for resolving the matter.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula improved last year after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Moon met for three bilateral summits. Kim has also held two meetings with Trump, the first of which resulted in a deal stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to completely get rid of its nuclear arsenal in exchange for the halt of US-South Korean military drills and for potential sanctions relief. However, the second Trump-Kim summit in February ended with no new agreements.

