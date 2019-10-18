UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moon's Approval Rating Falls Below 40 Percent Amid Scandal With Justice Minister - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

Moon's Approval Rating Falls Below 40 Percent Amid Scandal With Justice Minister - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in saw his approval rating fall below 40 percent over the past week amid the resignation of Justice Minister Cho Kuk over a scandal the latter was involved in, media reported on Friday, citing poll results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in saw his approval rating fall below 40 percent over the past week amid the resignation of Justice Minister Cho Kuk over a scandal the latter was involved in, media reported on Friday, citing poll results.

Moon's approval rating slipped from 43 to 39 percent over the past week, with 53 percent of respondents disapproving of the Moon government, according to data released by Gallup Korea, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

Respondents also listed economic mismanagement and Moon's personnel appointments among other reasons for their dissatisfaction with the president.

The poll surveyed 1,004 respondents between Tuesday and Thursday. The margin of error is around 3.1 percentage points.

Moon's appointment of Cho on September 9 sparked resentment in the country since the new minister's family had been probed for fraud. Protests spread across university campuses, with students angry about Cho reportedly using his influence to get his daughter's into college. As a result of the turmoil, the justice minister had to resign.

Related Topics

Scandal Gallup North Korea September Family Media From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan to remain in grey list till Feb , 2020

6 minutes ago

The Islamabad Electric Company (IESCO) issues sche ..

42 seconds ago

US Failed to Stop Caracas' Election to UNHRC Despi ..

44 seconds ago

Chief Commissioner Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) ..

46 seconds ago

Gazprom Cuts Gas Export to Europe to 5.38Trln Cubi ..

47 seconds ago

Cleanliness drive through mechanical sweeping

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.