South Korean President Moon Jae-in saw his approval rating fall below 40 percent over the past week amid the resignation of Justice Minister Cho Kuk over a scandal the latter was involved in, media reported on Friday, citing poll results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in saw his approval rating fall below 40 percent over the past week amid the resignation of Justice Minister Cho Kuk over a scandal the latter was involved in, media reported on Friday, citing poll results.

Moon's approval rating slipped from 43 to 39 percent over the past week, with 53 percent of respondents disapproving of the Moon government, according to data released by Gallup Korea, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

Respondents also listed economic mismanagement and Moon's personnel appointments among other reasons for their dissatisfaction with the president.

The poll surveyed 1,004 respondents between Tuesday and Thursday. The margin of error is around 3.1 percentage points.

Moon's appointment of Cho on September 9 sparked resentment in the country since the new minister's family had been probed for fraud. Protests spread across university campuses, with students angry about Cho reportedly using his influence to get his daughter's into college. As a result of the turmoil, the justice minister had to resign.