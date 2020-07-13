MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The approval rating of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has dropped to 48.7 percent, reaching its lowest point in four months over Seoul's controversial policies regarding the country's real estate market, North Korea and irregular workers issue, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing a survey by South Korean pollster Realmeter.

According to the survey, the recent figures show a decline by 1.1 percentage points compared to the previous week, and mark the lowest level since the third week of March, when Moon's approval rating amounted to 49.

3 percent.

As many as 46.5 South Koreans assessed Moon's actions as the country's leader negatively, the poll stated.

The pollster linked the weekly decline to a number of controversies on real estate and North Korean policies, as well as plans of the Incheon International Airport to provide subcontracted security guards with regular employment status.

The survey was conducted from July 6-10 among 2,515 eligible voters nationwide. The margin error amounts to 2 percentage points.