Moon's Approval Rating Increased By 3.6% After Resignation Of Justice Minister - Reports

Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:03 PM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has increased by 3.6 percent, compared to the previous week, to a total of 45 percent after Cho Kuk's resignation as justice minister, local media reported on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has increased by 3.6 percent, compared to the previous week, to a total of 45 percent after Cho Kuk's resignation as justice minister, local media reported on Monday.

The president's approval rating rose after Cho's departure, the Yonhap news Agency said, citing a Realmeter poll. However, the figure dropped amid negative reports on the ruling bloc, including an inter-Korean World Cup football match in Pyongyang held without spectators and a dispute over a medical report submitted to the prosecution by Cho's indicted wife.

The main issue that triggered the political disputes and change in approval rating was prosecution reform measures. The ruling Democratic Party seeks to pass a related bill in the National Assembly, while the main opposition, Liberty Korea Party (LKP), is strongly against such a move.

The opposition considers the reformation to be Moon's attempt to gain control over a new, powerful law-enforcement team.

As a result, the proportion of people criticizing Moon's policy dropped to 52.3 percent, which is a 3.8 percent dip compared to the previous week, and the ruling party's approval rating jumped to 39.8 percent.

From October 14-18, Realmeter polled 2,505 people, aged 19 or older, from different South Korean regions on the president's activity. The margin of error is plus or minus two percent. It was the agency's first weekly poll of Moon's approval rating since Cho Kuk resigned last week following long-standing disputes on his suitability for the post.

