Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:04 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has edged up to 47 percent since his address for the new year, in which he offered inter-Korean dialogue and declared a war against real estate speculation, a Gallup survey showed Friday.

In the three-day phone interview of 1,000 adults nationwide that began Tuesday, 47 percent of them supported Moon, up 3 percentage points from the previous figure recorded in the third week of December.

The proportion of those who disapprove of his leadership fell 3 percentage points to 43 percent, the agency added. The margin of error is plus and minus 3.1 percentage points.

Moon delivered his speech for 2020, broadcast across South Korea, on Tuesday morning. He proposed that the two Koreas begin joint efforts in earnest to create the conditions for leader Kim Jong-un's visit to the South.

He also stated that his liberal government will never be defeated in a war against property speculation amid concern about skyrocketing housing prices, especially in Seoul.

The approval rating of the ruling Democratic Party also gained 3 percentage points to 40 percent and that of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party dipped 3 percentage points to 20 percent.

On the prime minister nominee, Chung Sye-kyun, 42 percent said he's suitable for the post and 25 percent said he's not, while 33 percent withheld their opinions, according to the poll.

The National Assembly is expected to vote early next week on whether to approve the nomination.

More Stories From World

