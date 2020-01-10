UrduPoint.com
Moon's Chief Security Adviser Says Trump Handed Him Letter For North Korean Leader

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:11 PM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser said on Friday that US President Donald Trump had asked him to deliver a congratulatory message for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser said on Friday that US President Donald Trump had asked him to deliver a congratulatory message for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The North Korean leader celebrated his birthday on January 8.

"The message was conveyed to North Korea in an appropriate manner," Chung Eui-yong told reporters upon returning from his trip to Washington, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Chung discussed with US and Japanese officials the increasing North Korean threat during his visit.

