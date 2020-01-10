South Korean President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser said on Friday that US President Donald Trump had asked him to deliver a congratulatory message for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

The North Korean leader celebrated his birthday on January 8.

"The message was conveyed to North Korea in an appropriate manner," Chung Eui-yong told reporters upon returning from his trip to Washington, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Chung discussed with US and Japanese officials the increasing North Korean threat during his visit.