MORA advises Pakistani pilgrims to strictly adhere to Saudi laws during Hajj

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MORA) on Wednesday advised Pakistani pilgrims to comply fully with Saudi regulations, particularly during the Hajj days in Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifa and Jamarat.

Issuing an advisory ahead of Hajj starting from 8th Zilhajj (June 14 - Friday), Secretary Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider emphasized the importance of following the instructions of Saudi authorities without argument. "At the holy sites, including Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifa, and Jamarat, all arrangements during the Hajj days are managed by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and its approved Makaatibs.

"

Haider also advised pilgrims to avoid all political and communal discussions and debates, as well as participation in banned activities such as political meetings, processions or protests.

He warned Pakistani pilgrims that violating Saudi laws and engaging in prohibited activities could bring a bad name for the country, and stressed that individuals would be responsible for their own actions.