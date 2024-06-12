Open Menu

MORA Advises Pakistani Pilgrims To Strictly Adhere To Saudi Laws During Hajj

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 02:10 PM

MORA advises Pakistani pilgrims to strictly adhere to Saudi laws during Hajj

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MORA) on Wednesday advised Pakistani pilgrims to comply fully with Saudi regulations, particularly during the Hajj days in Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifa and Jamarat.

Issuing an advisory ahead of Hajj starting from 8th Zilhajj (June 14 - Friday), Secretary Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider emphasized the importance of following the instructions of Saudi authorities without argument. "At the holy sites, including Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifa, and Jamarat, all arrangements during the Hajj days are managed by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and its approved Makaatibs.

"

Haider also advised pilgrims to avoid all political and communal discussions and debates, as well as participation in banned activities such as political meetings, processions or protests.

He warned Pakistani pilgrims that violating Saudi laws and engaging in prohibited activities could bring a bad name for the country, and stressed that individuals would be responsible for their own actions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Saudi June All From

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP a ..

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

3 minutes ago
 Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

6 minutes ago
 Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

5 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

19 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

19 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

20 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World