MORA Advises Pakistani Pilgrims To Strictly Adhere To Saudi Laws During Hajj
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MORA) on Wednesday advised Pakistani pilgrims to comply fully with Saudi regulations, particularly during the Hajj days in Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifa and Jamarat.
Issuing an advisory ahead of Hajj starting from 8th Zilhajj (June 14 - Friday), Secretary Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider emphasized the importance of following the instructions of Saudi authorities without argument. "At the holy sites, including Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifa, and Jamarat, all arrangements during the Hajj days are managed by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and its approved Makaatibs.
"
Haider also advised pilgrims to avoid all political and communal discussions and debates, as well as participation in banned activities such as political meetings, processions or protests.
He warned Pakistani pilgrims that violating Saudi laws and engaging in prohibited activities could bring a bad name for the country, and stressed that individuals would be responsible for their own actions.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
More Stories From World
-
China warns EU tariffs on EVs would 'harm' Europe's interests11 minutes ago
-
Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 bn euros for lost Russian gas11 minutes ago
-
European stocks retreat on political unease as Apple lifts Nasdaq to record21 minutes ago
-
Pope Francis to weigh in on 'ethical' AI at G7 summit1 hour ago
-
US Library of Congress spotlights its American 'treasures'1 hour ago
-
Australia into Super Eights with nine-wicket crushing of Namibia2 hours ago
-
From swamp to sponge: Berlin harnesses rain in climate shift2 hours ago
-
Amid growing conflicts, Pakistan urges strengthening of UN peacekeeping's role to promote peace2 hours ago
-
Foreign reporters, social media influencers visit Weihai, China2 hours ago
-
Athens Acropolis to partially close Wednesday amid heatwave2 hours ago
-
French singer and 60s pop icon Francoise Hardy dies aged 802 hours ago
-
S.Africa into T20 Super Eights after Sri Lanka v Nepal rained out2 hours ago