Morales Asserts OAS Audit Proves His First-Round Win Even If Dubious Votes Voided

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales has asserted that the audit by the Organization of American States (OAS) actually indicates his victory in the first round of the October presidential race even if votes deemed dubious were to be scrapped, arguing that the organization has been the main fraudster "complicit in the coup."

On Wednesday, the OAS published its final report of the audit of the elections in Bolivia, concluding that "intentional manipulation" and "serious irregularities" made it impossible to validate Morales' victory, initially declared by the electoral authorities. To win in the first round, a candidate in Bolivia needs at least 40 percent of votes with a 10-point lead.

"The OAS report identified irregularities in 226 protocols. Even if we cancel the votes for the MAS party [Morales' Movement for Socialism] from these protocols, the gap in results will still remain bigger than 10 percentage points. The only fraud was on the side of the OAS, complicit in the coup," Morales wrote on Twitter on Friday.

According to Morales, fraud accusations brought by right-wing forces against him are untenable because the OAS report has found irregularities, not vote rigging.

"The law stipulates that if there are irregularities, an election must be rerun. Our victory in the first round was stolen," he added.

Bolivia plunged into protests following the October 20 election after opposition refused to accept the results, citing alleged irregularities in the vote-counting process, subsequently confirmed by the OAS.

Morales was finally forced to step down on November 10 under pressure of the military and fled to Mexico. Other highest-ranking officials resigned as well. The opposition vice speaker of the upper house, Jeanine Anez, took over as interim president.

The interim authorities have called a new election, scheduling the first round for mid-March. Morales is barred from running in the vote.