Morales Close To Election Victory, Almost Reaches Needed 10% Margin - Electoral Tribunal

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:20 AM

Morales Close to Election Victory, Almost Reaches Needed 10% Margin - Electoral Tribunal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Bolivia's President Evo Morales has 46.4 percent of the votes in the presidential election, while Carlos Mesa has 37 percent, preliminary results after 95 percent of the votes counted show, according to data from the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

Earlier, it was reported that Morales had 45.28 percent of the votes, while his rival Mesa had 38.16 percent.

To win in the first round of the presidential elections, the candidate needs to receive more than 50 percent of the votes, or, as an alternative, at least 40 percent with a margin of 10 percent from the closest opponent.

