BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales condemned on Friday the decision by the country's interim government to suspend diplomatic relations with Cuba.

Earlier on Friday, Jerko Nunez, the foreign minister of Bolivia's interim government, announced that his country had suspended diplomatic relations with Cuba over the latter's hostile position toward the Latin American country.

"I strongly condemn the suspension of [diplomatic] ties by the government of Anez with the sister republic of Cuba," Morales wrote on Twitter.

According to the ex-president, this decision damages Bolivia's image across the world.

The statement by Nunez came after Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla earlier this week slammed interim President of Bolivia Jeanine Anez for expelling Cuban doctors who were working in Bolivia as part of a bilateral cooperation program, calling her a "deceitful putschist.

Bolivia has been in a political crisis since last year. Following mass protests against the results of the October general election that secured Morales' fourth term in office Morales along with most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned and left the country. In the meantime, Anez, the upper house's second vice speaker, declared herself interim president, and the new authorities announced general elections for mid-March.