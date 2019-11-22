Morales' Daughter Refuses to Get Asylum in Mexico - Bolivian Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The daughter of former Bolivian President Evo Morales has refused to leave her country for Mexico, where she was granted asylum, the Bolivian interim foreign minister, Karen Longaric, has said.

Earlier this week, the Bolivian Foreign Ministry announced that Evaliz Morales Alvarado, who was hiding in the Mexican Embassy in Bolivia, had been given permission to leave the country. Her father previously received asylum in Mexico and was transferred to Mexico City.

"She refused to get asylum [in Mexico]. This is her personal decision. Apparently, she has her own reasons, so I can not comment on that," Longaric said on Thursday as quoted by Bolivia's El Deber newspaper.

Evaliz Morales Alvarado has just finished studies to become a lawyer. During her father's rule, she performed the duties of the first lady of the country for several times.

Evo Morales was forced to step down earlier in November amid mass demonstrations against his election victory. The official results of the October presidential election in Bolivia were not recognized by the opposition, which led to protests that were eventually supported by the country's armed forces.

Most of Bolivia's ministers have resigned. Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia's Senate Jeanine Anez has declared herself interim president and appointed 11 new ministers to her transitional cabinet last week.