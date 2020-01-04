Morales Describes Bolivian Decision to Stop Broadcasting RT as Undemocratic Move

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The decision by Bolivia's main telecommunications company (COTAS) to take the RT Spanish channel off the air is an undemocratic move, former President Evo Morales said.

In November, RT said that COTAS had decided to stop broadcasting RT Spanish since January 2, albeit without specifying its reasons for doing so.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Bolivian move was driven by the country's new political agenda after the resignation of Morales, which took place in November after massive protests.

"Is this democracy? Every day, organizers of the coup d'Ã©tat open show their true face," Morales wrote on his Twitter page.

Last year, RT also faced broadcasting problems in the United States and Ecuador. Moscow considers the moves as examples of political pressure on the RT broadcaster.