Morales Government Ministers Leave Bolivia for Mexico After Detention at Airport

MEXCO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Ministers of ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales' government, who are currently facing terrorism and sedition charges at home, have finally left for Mexico after an incident with their detention at the La Paz airport was settled, Mexico's undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean said.

"As a result of negotiations and support from friendly countries and organizations, the international law has prevailed. Cesar Navarro and Pedro Damian Dorado Lopez are already on their way to Mexico," Maximiliano Reyes tweeted, attaching the photos featuring the ministers on board the plane.

Earlier, the two ministers were detained at the airport by security forces despite having the interim government's permission to leave the country.

Interior Minister Arturo Murillo blamed the incident on poor coordination between police and prosecutors, confirming that the ex-officials were allowed to leave the country. The two were then released after spending four hours at a police station.

Some of ex-Bolivian officials currently live at the Mexican ambassador's residence, while awaiting for decisions on their asylum requests. The situation has already caused a crisis in relations between Mexico and the new Bolivian government. In December, the Mexican ambassador was even declared persona non grata in Bolivia and left the country.

Mexico questions the legality of the new Bolivian authorities' actions, saying that they brought charges against the ex-ministers days after the latter had been granted asylum.