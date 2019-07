(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Bolivian President Evo Morales invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Bolivia , the leaders of the two countries said in a joint statement Thursday.

"President Evo Morales Ayma expressed his gratitude to President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for the warm welcome in Russia and invited him to visit Bolivia," the statement said following the talks in Moscow.