Morales May Challenge Rejection of His Senate Bid in International Organizations - Lawyer

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales may challenge the decision of the Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to reject his bid for the Senate elections in international organizations, his lawyer Raul Gustavo Ferreyra told reporters.

On Thursday, TSE head Salvador Romero confirmed that Morales had been refused to register as a Senate candidate over the failure to comply with the permanent residency requirement.

"We advised [Morales] to seek the protection of his right [to run for the Senate] in all national and international organizations," Ferreyra said on Friday.

According to the lawyer, Morales was forced to leave Bolivia for fear of his life, which makes the TSE decision on his bid for the Senate void and being not in line with international law.

Morales quit his post and fled the country in November after the opposition challenged his victory in the October election, which was to launch his fourth consecutive presidential term. Afterward, the country's entire top leadership resigned as well. Senior opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez took over as interim president.

The new presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 3, with Morales being already barred from running for the top office.