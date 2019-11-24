UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morales' Party Introduces Bill To Exempt Ex-Bolivian President From Criminal Prosecution

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 01:20 AM

Morales' Party Introduces Bill to Exempt Ex-Bolivian President From Criminal Prosecution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Ex-Bolivian President Evo Morales' party, the Movement for Socialism (MAS), has introduced a bill in the upper house to exempt its leader from criminal prosecution.

On Friday, Bolivia's interim Interior Minister Arturo Murillo announced that the government had opened a criminal case against the former president for allegedly inciting riots and terrorism activities against the country's new authorities.

"The purpose of this bill is to reaffirm and ensure the basic civil and political rights ... as well as constitutional guarantees for public leaders, trade union leaders and citizens [namely] Juan Evo Morales Ayma and [former Vice President] Alvaro Marcelo Garcia Linera, the elected authorities ... and prohibit arrests, detentions and judicial proceedings [against them]," the piece of legislation said, as quoted by the Pagina Siete newspaper.

Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico after his re-election to a fourth term prompted protests. Most of Bolivia's senior officials have resigned as well. The senate second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declared herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup, with his supporters protesting against the new interim authorities.

Earlier on Saturday, the country's upper house passed a bill to annul Morales' contested victory in the October 20 vote and call new presidential and parliamentary elections.

The MAS party earlier said that it would nominate new candidates who would run for president and vice president in new elections but abstain from putting forward its representatives to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

Related Topics

Senate Riots Interior Minister Vote Bolivia Mexico October November Criminals From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

54 minutes ago

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilia ..

2 hours ago

Oil from spill in Brazil washes up in Rio state

2 hours ago

Ex-President Morales' Children Leave Bolivia for A ..

2 hours ago

Bayern climb to second as Gladbach slip up in Berl ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.