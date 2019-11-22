UrduPoint.com
Morales' Party Plans To Propose New Candidates To Run For Upcoming Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 01:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The Movement for Socialism (MAS) party of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales will nominate new candidates who would run for president and vice president, party's member Henry Cabrera said on Thursday in an interview with the Unitel broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez introduced a draft law on elections in the parliament to lay the groundwork for forming the new Supreme Electoral Tribunal and holding the general election in the wake of the resignation of Morales amid unrest. The government seeks to determine the composition of the tribunal within 15 days.

"The Movement for Socialism party will nominate its candidates to run for president and vice president," Cabrera said.

Morales stood down and fled to Mexico earlier in November amid mass protests that followed his victory in the October presidential election. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal said Morales won the vote in the first round but the opposition did not recognize the vote results and said there were regularities in the vote-counting process. As a result, Anez declared herself interim president, a claim that the Constitutional Court recognized as legitimate shortly thereafter. However, the ex-president's supporters took the streets to protest against Anez's government, which led to violent clashes with security officers.

