Morales Reaffirms Bolivian Plans to Purchase Russian Armament, Especially Helicopters

Bolivian President Evo Morales told Sputnik on Thursday that his country still had plans to purchase Russian armament, especially military helicopters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Bolivian President Evo Morales told Sputnik on Thursday that his country still had plans to purchase Russian armament, especially military helicopters.

Earlier on Thursday, Morales arrived in Moscow for a working visit.

"The Air Force recommends purchasing Russian armament for civil defense purposes because floods and natural disasters take place," Morales said.

Despite good diplomatic relations, Bolivia is only the 148th biggest trade partner of Russia.