Morales Resignation Sends Strong Signal To Nicaragua, Venezuela - Trump

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed the resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales, saying that this is an important signal for other "illegitimate regimes" in the Western Hemisphere, such as Nicaragua and Venezuela.

 "The resignation yesterday of Bolivian President Evo Morales is a significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere ...

The United States applauds the Bolivian people for demanding freedom and the Bolivian military for abiding by its oath to protect not just a single person, but Bolivia's constitution," Trump said in a statement circulated by the White House.

"These events send a strong signal to the illegitimate regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail," the US president stressed.

