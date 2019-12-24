UrduPoint.com
Morales Says Confident In Victory Of His Party's Candidate In Presidential Election

Morales Says Confident in Victory of His Party's Candidate in Presidential Election

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019)   Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said in an interview with Sputnik that he counts on the victory of a candidate from his leftist party Movement for Socialism (MAS) in the first round of the upcoming presidential elections.

"We hope that we will win in the first round. Despite the problems, MAS is on the top of all 'right-wing' surveys, and this is a huge advantage," he said.

In December, Morales, ousted amid the ongoing political crisis in the country, arrived in Argentina to receive a refugee status and coordinate the presidential campaign of his leftist party next year.

 His party's candidate to the election will be defined on December 29.

Under pressure to resign from the protesting public and nation's military, Morales stepped down from his fourth term in office on November 10 and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia's senior government officials also resigned and sought asylum in the Mexican embassy in La Paz. In the meantime, the Senate's second vice speaker, Jeanine Anez, declared herself interim president, and the new authorities announced a presidential election for mid-March. Morales was banned from running for the presidency.

