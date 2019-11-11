Morales Says Home Under Attack, Police Trying to Illegally Arrest Ex-President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Ex-Bolivian President Evo Morales confirmed that a warrant had been issued for his arrest, following his resignation amid ongoing civil unrest in the South American country.

On Sunday, Bolivian Health Minister Gabriela Montano said police was searching for Morales with the intention of arresting him.

"A police officer publicly announced that he was ordered to enforce an illegal warrant for my arrest. In addition, a groups of criminals attacked my home. The coup is undermining the precedence of order," Morales Tweeted.