Morales Says Ready To Go Back To Restore Peace In Bolivia, Will Not Return To Power

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:52 AM

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said in an interview with El Pais newspaper on Thursday that he was ready to leave Mexico for Bolivia to bring peace to his country and did not seek to get power back

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said in an interview with El Pais newspaper on Thursday that he was ready to leave Mexico for Bolivia to bring peace to his country and did not seek to get power back.

Bolivia plunged into crisis following the presidential election on October 20, which saw Morales secure his fourth term in office. However, the opposition refused to accept the vote results, citing alleged irregularities in vote-counting procedures, which were subsequently confirmed by the Organization of American States. The developments prompted mass protests that soon turned violent.The Bolivian armed forces joined in on the calls for Morales to step down, saying this was necessary to ensure order in the country. Morales resigned on Sunday and left for Mexico shortly thereafter after being granted political asylum. Senate deputy speaker Jeanine Anez, a member of the opposition, has taken over as interim president.

"I'd like to leave [Mexico for Bolivia] right now. If I can contribute to a peaceful solution after my resignation, I will," Morales told the Madrid-based newspaper, stressing that he had stepped down and would not "run as a candidate" or try to restore his power.

When asked about a probable solution to the conflict, he stated that, first of all, the army and the national police should put an end to acts of violence in the country.

"The first thing is to stop people from getting killed and wounded. That is up to the army and the national police. With an indigenous president, they never thought about a curfew or a state of emergency. They staged the coup to defend the wealthy people. They use airplanes and helicopters to intimidate the people. This is a class problem," he said.

At the same time, he added that before taking any further measures, the legislature should either reject or approve his resignation.

"As long as it does not do this, I am still the president. Once approved, the position would go to the vice president, who has also stepped down. Constitutionally, the next person in line is the president of the Senate, Adriana Salvatierra. That alleged declaration [by Anez] is unconstitutional. It confirms the coup," Morales said.

Earlier in the day, Morales appealed to the United Nations and other international organizations, as well as European countries and the Catholic Church to promote a peaceful settlement in Bolivia.

