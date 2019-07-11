UrduPoint.com
Morales Says Russia's Presence In Latin America Important Given US Wants It Out Of Region

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:11 PM

Morales Says Russia's Presence in Latin America Important Given US Wants It Out of Region

Bolivian President Evo Morales told Sputnik that Russia's presence in Latin America is very important, given the fact that the United States and its allies would like to oust Russia from the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Bolivian President Evo Morales told Sputnik that Russia's presence in Latin America is very important, given the fact that the United States and its allies would like to oust Russia from the region.

"The most important thing is Russia's presence in Latin America. Together with its allies and backed by its armed forces, the United States planned from 2017-2027 to carry out missions, perform movements between armed forces and carry out actions aimed, presumably, to prevent Russia and China from being present in Latin America," Morales said.

While Morales has not revealed where exactly in the region Washington wants to oust Moscow, Venezuela remains the most "heated" country.

The nation has been gripped by a severe political crisis since January this year when US-backed Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president. Washington and its allies actively support Guaido's bid and demand the resignation of legitimately elected president Nicolas Maduro. Russia and China, in their turn, call for a political settlement and easing tensions in the region.

Morales arrived in Moscow for a working visit earlier in the day. The Bolivian leader held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin where the two sides touched upon a number of issues, including trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation. Following the meeting, Morales invited Putin to visit Bolivia.

