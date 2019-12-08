UrduPoint.com
Morales Says To Head His Party's Campaign In Upcoming Presidential Race

Sun 08th December 2019 | 06:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said that the Bolivian left-wing Movement for Socialism (MAS) had elected him as the head of the campaign in the upcoming presidential race.

"I thank for the honor to head the campaign. We will elect a single candidate and win [the election] in the first round again," Morales wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

Morales fled Bolivia in November amid violent protests against the results of the presidential election, in which he secured his fourth term in office, according to official figures that have been contested by the opposition. Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez then took over as an interim president, while Morales characterized the situation as a coup.

The new Bolivian authorities announced the new presidential election, scheduled for mid-March. MAS, which is the party of Morales, announced its intention to run for election, but the party's candidate has not yet been formally determined.

Experts believe that MAS will nominate 30-year-old political analyst Andronico Rodriguez, the vice president of six coca grower federations of Bolivia, which is headed by Morales. In an interview with Sputnik, Rodriguez confirmed his readiness to be nominated in case of support from the party and Morales.

