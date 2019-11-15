UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morales Says To Return To Bolivia If Resignation Letter Not Supported By Lawmakers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Morales Says to Return to Bolivia If Resignation Letter Not Supported by Lawmakers

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Bolivia's former president Evo Morales, who resigned last week amid protests and fled to Mexico, said he would return to Bolivia if the Plurinational Legislative Assembly, the country's parliament, did not support his resignation letter.

Morales submitted the letter last Sunday and Jeanine Anez, the deputy speaker of the upper house of the parliament, assumed the interim presidency and appointed an interim cabinet. The constitutional court confirmed that the transition of power to the opposition lawmaker had been legal. Still, lawmakers from Morales' MAS party insisted that first, his resignation should have been adopted by the parliament. Despite that, the lawmakers have boycotted the parliament sessions dedicated to the resignation.

"My resignation letter is at the assembly.

If the assembly does not adopt it, I will return. At the moment, I feel that I am capable of appeasing Bolivia," Morales said in an interview with El Universal on Thursday.

Morales argued that armed violence, which was underway in Bolivia, could not bring peace to the country.

"Dialogue with the participation of the United Nations, the Catholic church and mediating countries will bring peace to Bolivia," the ex-president maintained.

Morales decided to resign after weeks of protests that followed the October presidential election. The electoral authorities said he had secured his next term in office in the first round, while the opposition insisted that there were irregularities in the vote-counting process. Morales has characterized the transition of power to Anez as a coup.

Related Topics

Election Assembly United Nations Parliament Bolivia Mexico October Sunday Church From Cabinet Court Opposition

Recent Stories

WHO launches first-ever insulin programme to expan ..

8 hours ago

World needs to ensure technology is working to pro ..

8 hours ago

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

8 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

9 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.