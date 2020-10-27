Morales Says Will Not Hold Any Office in Arce Government

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales told Sputnik that he would not hold office in the future government of Bolivia, which will be headed by President-elect Luis Arce from November 8.

"No, not at all," Evo Morales said when asked about the possibility of taking any government position in the future cabinet.

Last week, Arce, who represents the Movement for Socialism party (MAS), was elected president for the period of 2020-2025.

Morales, also representing the MAS, resigned as president and left the country under pressure from the military after the Bolivian opposition had accused him of mass violations in the October 2019 elections.