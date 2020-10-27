UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morales Says Will Not Hold Any Office In Arce Government

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

Morales Says Will Not Hold Any Office in Arce Government

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales told Sputnik that he would not hold office in the future government of Bolivia, which will be headed by President-elect Luis Arce from November 8.

"No, not at all," Evo Morales said when asked about the possibility of taking any government position in the future cabinet.

Last week, Arce, who represents the Movement for Socialism party (MAS), was elected president for the period of 2020-2025.

Morales, also representing the MAS, resigned as president and left the country under pressure from the military after the Bolivian opposition had accused him of mass violations in the October 2019 elections.

Related Topics

Bolivia October November 2019 All From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

AED17.5 bn in credit facilities to non-residents i ..

1 hour ago

US reports 63,195 new cases of coronavirus, 380 de ..

1 hour ago

FAB reports AE7.3 bn in net profit for first nine ..

2 hours ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED120.1 million i ..

3 hours ago

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

3 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders condemns practices of bla ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.