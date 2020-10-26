UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morales Should Come To Bolivia To Defend Against Accusations - President-Elect

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Morales Should Come to Bolivia to Defend Against Accusations - President-Elect

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales should return to the country and defend himself against the accusations, Luis Arce, who was announced as a winner of the presidential election several days ago, told Sputnik.

In June, the country's anti-corruption watchdog accused Morales, who was in Argentina, of terrorism and demanded his arrest for alleged contacts with the leader of cocaleros coca farmers and joint coordination of food embargo and siege of major cities in November 2019.

The hearing on terrorism case is scheduled for October 27.

The investigations should continue because it is the basis for a litigation that must run its own course. If Evo wants, he will come here, to Bolivia, and will defend himself against all those legal actions that are being taken because they violate many rules. I think that it would be good for him to come to defend himself against all the accusations that have been made," Arce said.

Arce belongs to the same party as Morales the Movement for Socialism.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Same Argentina Bolivia June October November 2019 All

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan is at risk of “exclusion” due to l ..

4 minutes ago

Statement for replacement of Test Captain may caus ..

37 minutes ago

KP all set to mark Kashmir Black Day on Oct 27

3 minutes ago

PM has warned World that Islamophobia is hurting e ..

3 minutes ago

Indian Population to Get Free COVID-19 Vaccination ..

3 minutes ago

Bolivia Seeks Exporting More Food Items to Russia ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.