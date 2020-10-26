Morales Should Come to Bolivia to Defend Against Accusations - President-Elect

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales should return to the country and defend himself against the accusations, Luis Arce, who was announced as a winner of the presidential election several days ago, told Sputnik.

In June, the country's anti-corruption watchdog accused Morales, who was in Argentina, of terrorism and demanded his arrest for alleged contacts with the leader of cocaleros coca farmers and joint coordination of food embargo and siege of major cities in November 2019.

The hearing on terrorism case is scheduled for October 27.

The investigations should continue because it is the basis for a litigation that must run its own course. If Evo wants, he will come here, to Bolivia, and will defend himself against all those legal actions that are being taken because they violate many rules. I think that it would be good for him to come to defend himself against all the accusations that have been made," Arce said.

Arce belongs to the same party as Morales the Movement for Socialism.