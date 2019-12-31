UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morales Slams Expulsion Of Mexican, Spanish Diplomats By New Bolivian Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:23 PM

Morales Slams Expulsion of Mexican, Spanish Diplomats by New Bolivian Government

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday criticized the new government's decision to expel Spanish and Mexican diplomats as an act of disdain toward international law

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday criticized the new government's decision to expel Spanish and Mexican diplomats as an act of disdain toward international law.

On Monday, Bolivia expelled Mexican Ambassador Maria Teresa Mercado and Spanish diplomats involved in the Friday incident at the Mexican embassy, when police refused to let in some people accompanying the Spanish embassy's charges d'affaires for allegedly trying to hide their identities. Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo accused the Spanish diplomats of offending Bolivia and trying to smuggle out former ministers in the Morales government accused of sedition and terrorism, who had asked the Mexican embassy for asylum.

"The government, in [what is] de facto an act of disdain toward the international law, expels the ambassador of Mexico and Spanish diplomats, cuts relations with Venezuela, and questions Argentina," Morales tweeted.

In November, Bolivia experienced a change in leadership following mass protests against the results of the October general election. Evo Morales stepped down as president on November 10 and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake. This resulted in the senate's second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declaring herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup.

Related Topics

Senate Police Interior Minister Argentina Bolivia Mexico Venezuela October November Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Masood khan praises balochistan’s support for ka ..

5 minutes ago

MPAs meet Chief Minister Punjab

2 minutes ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Punjab

2 minutes ago

SHC stops Air Marshal Arshad Malik from performing ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore police arrested 46,157 criminals in 2019

6 minutes ago

Riaz Khan appointed acting CEO Distt Education Aut ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.