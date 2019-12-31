Morales Slams Expulsion of Mexican, Spanish Diplomats by New Bolivian Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday criticized the new government 's decision to expel Spanish and Mexican diplomats as an act of disdain toward international law.

On Monday, Bolivia expelled Mexican Ambassador Maria Teresa Mercado and Spanish diplomats involved in the Friday incident at the Mexican embassy, when police refused to let in some people accompanying the Spanish embassy's charges d'affaires for allegedly trying to hide their identities. Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo accused the Spanish diplomats of offending Bolivia and trying to smuggle out former ministers in the Morales government accused of sedition and terrorism, who had asked the Mexican embassy for asylum.

"The government, in [what is] de facto an act of disdain toward the international law, expels the ambassador of Mexico and Spanish diplomats, cuts relations with Venezuela, and questions Argentina," Morales tweeted.

In November, Bolivia experienced a change in leadership following mass protests against the results of the October general election. Evo Morales stepped down as president on November 10 and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake. This resulted in the senate's second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declaring herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup.