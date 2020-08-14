UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morales Urges Bolivian Authorities To Use Existing Agreements With Russia To Fight COVID

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Morales Urges Bolivian Authorities to Use Existing Agreements With Russia to Fight COVID

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Thursday that the current agreements between Russia and Bolivia could facilitate the production and distribution of Russian drugs and a new vaccine against coronavirus.

"The agreements we signed with President [Vladimir] Putin should help us to facilitate the production and distribution of the antiviral Avifavir and the vaccine recently registered by Russia. The de facto government ideology should not impede this," Morales wrote on Twitter.

Since 2009, when the former Bolivian president first visited Moscow, the countries have signed a wide range of agreements on cooperation in energy, defense and nuclear areas, in international affairs, science and other fields.

Avifavir, the first Russian drug against COVID-19, was approved by the country's Health Ministry in late May.

It has proven 90 percent effective in treating the coronavirus disease during trials. In July, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade received requests for the supply of Avifavir from countries from the Commonwealth of Independent States, Latin America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

On Tuesday, Russia registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, which it named Sputnik V. While many countries displayed caution about the fact that the vaccine has yet not finished the last of WHO-prescribed three phases of trials, the Russian Ministry of Health claimed that Sputnik V had undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Europe Drugs Twitter Immunity Nuclear Vladimir Putin Bolivia May July All From Government Industry Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

36 minutes ago

Masdar and EDF Renewables agree to partner in eigh ..

36 minutes ago

Austria welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and Is ..

36 minutes ago

Joint statement by US, UAE and Israel a welcome st ..

2 hours ago

Al Jazirah Al Hamra: An illustrious past that tell ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.