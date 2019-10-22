Morales Wins Enough Votes to Avoid Second Round of Bolivian Presidential Election- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Bolivia's President Evo Morales has won 46.86 percent of the votes in the country's presidential election, avoiding a runoff, local media report citing official preliminary election results.

Morales is winning with a 10.

12 margin against his rival Carlos Mesa, who has 36.74 percent of the votes, with 95.09 percent counted, the Bolivian El Deber newspaper said citing data from the country's Preliminary Election Results Transmission (TREP) system.

According to the newspaper, Mesa has accused Bolivia's election authorities of "fraud," refusing to recognize the election results.