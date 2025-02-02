Open Menu

Morata Set For Loan To Galatasaray From AC Milan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Morata set for loan to Galatasaray from AC Milan

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Alvaro Morata is set for a loan move to Galatasaray from AC Milan after the Turkish champions announced on Sunday that negotiations between the two clubs had begun.

"Official negotiations have begun for the loan of Alvaro Morata," Galatasaray said in a short statement on social media.

Spain captain Morata is close to leaving Milan after disappointing since signing from Atletico Madrid in the summer as a replacement for fan favourite Olivier Giroud.

The 32-year-old has scored just six times in 24 appearances in all competitions for Milan, who sit eighth in Serie A ahead of Sunday's local derby with champions Inter Milan.

Milan are set to announce the arrival of Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord for a reported fee of 32 million Euros ($33 million), with the Mexico striker arriving in northern Italy on Saturday night to complete the transfer.

"We have invested a lot during this transfer window, with (Davide) Calabria leaving and (Kyle) Walker arriving in defence, and Alvaro leaving with Gimenez arriving in attack," said Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who works as an advisor for the Milan's owners, US Investment fund RedBird.

Galatasaray lead the Turkish Super Lig by six points from Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce.

