Moratorium on Sanctions-Related Currency Violations to Be Extended for Two Years - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The moratorium for participants in foreign economic activity for violating the requirements of currency legislation should be extended for another two years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"As for the currency legislation and the moratorium. I agree completely. We have repeatedly discussed this both in the government and with the Central Bank. In general, there is a lot to change here. Life is completely different, and we do not need the atavisms of the Soviet Union currency legislation," Putin said at a meeting with Business Russia.