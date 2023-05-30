UrduPoint.com

Morawiecki Revealed As One Of Poland's Richest Politicians

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Morawiecki Revealed as One of Poland's Richest Politicians

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has published his annual asset declaration revealing vast personal wealth that makes him one of the country's richest politicians

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has published his annual asset declaration revealing vast personal wealth that makes him one of the country's richest politicians.

The former banker declared two mansions and auxiliary buildings worth a combined 5.4 million zlotys ($1.3 million), half a town house worth 600,000 zlotys, a 1.1-million-zloty apartment and a five-acre plot of farmland worth 200,000 zlotys.

His taxable sources of income include treasury bonds worth a total of 4.4 million zlotys.

He had 15,700 zlotys in his accounts and made more than 285,000 zlotys as prime minister last year as well as over 45,000 zlotys as a member of the Sejm, the lower house of the national parliament.

Among his biggest expenses were a 300,000-zloty loan to his sister and 380,000 zlotys spent on charity.

Morawiecki, an economist and former finance minister, was criticized at home last year over his obscure investment schemes that allowed him to profit from soaring consumer prices. He reportedly ranked as Poland's seventh richest person in 2022.

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister Parliament Poland From Million

Recent Stories

Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test

Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian Foreign Minister Says Pakistan Valuable ..

Belarusian Foreign Minister Says Pakistan Valuable Partner for Minsk in Muslim W ..

2 minutes ago
 Iron Dome Scores 5,000 Missile Interceptions Since ..

Iron Dome Scores 5,000 Missile Interceptions Since 2011 - Israel Missile Defense ..

14 minutes ago
 ATC hands over 9th May accused to army authorities ..

ATC hands over 9th May accused to army authorities

4 minutes ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country:PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country:PMD

4 minutes ago
 Policy initiatives in place to promote economic gr ..

Policy initiatives in place to promote economic growth: Federal Minister for Fin ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.