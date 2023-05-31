UrduPoint.com

Morawiecki Revealed As One Of Poland's Richest Politicians

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Morawiecki Revealed as One of Poland's Richest Politicians

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has published his annual asset declaration revealing vast personal wealth that makes him one of the country's richest politicians.

The former banker declared two mansions and auxiliary buildings worth a combined 5.4 million zlotys ($1.3 million), half a town house worth 600,000 zlotys, a 1.1-million-zloty apartment and a five-acre plot of farmland worth 200,000 zlotys.

His taxable sources of income include treasury bonds worth a total of 4.4 million zlotys.

He had 15,700 zlotys in his accounts and made more than 285,000 zlotys as prime minister last year as well as over 45,000 zlotys as a member of the Sejm, the lower house of the national parliament.

Among his biggest expenses were a 300,000-zloty loan to his sister and 380,000 zlotys spent on charity.

Morawiecki, an economist and former finance minister, was criticized at home last year over his obscure investment schemes that allowed him to profit from soaring consumer prices. He reportedly ranked as Poland's seventh richest person in 2022.

