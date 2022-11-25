(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban promised that Hungary's parliament would ratify Finland's and Sweden's applications for NATO membership at the beginning of 2023.

"I asked Prime Minister Orban to ratify Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO as soon as possible. And I was promised that this ratification would take place at the first parliamentary session in the next year, which is a bit more than in a month," Morawiecki told a press conference following the meeting of the heads of the government of the Visegrad Four countries (Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary).

The Polish prime minister also thanked Orban for his commitment to support Finnish and Swedish NATO membership bids.

Later in the day, the Hungarian prime minister confirmed that ratification of the two countries' NATO accession agreements would be on top of the parliament's agenda starting next year.

"Swedes and Finns have lost not a single minute because of Hungary and this will be the case further. Hungary will surely provide necessary support for their accession (to NATO)," Orban stated.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Their accession protocols have been already ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.