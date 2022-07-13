UrduPoint.com

Mordaunt Favored By Tories In Race For Party Leadership - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Mordaunt Favored by Tories in Race for Party Leadership - Poll

Members of the UK's Conservative Party consider Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt the clear favorite to become the party's new leader after ousting Boris Johnson, according to a YouGov poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Members of the UK's Conservative Party consider Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt the clear favorite to become the party's new leader after ousting Boris Johnson, according to a YouGov poll.

Along with Mordaunt, Former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Treasury Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman and Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch are running for the prime minister's post.

A recent YouGov poll showed that Mordaunt "convincingly tops the list" with 27% of the votes among the Conservatives.

She is followed by Badenoch with 15%, Sunak and Truss with 13% each and Tugendhat with 8%.

Braverman, Hunt and Zahawi scored the lowest in the YouGov poll with 5%, 4% and 1% respectively.

The survey was conducted among 879 Conservative party members on Tuesday evening immediately following the announcement of the final list of candidates for the party leader and prime minister's post.

The first round of the Conservative Party leadership elections is taking place on Wednesday, with the results to be announced at 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

Candidates who receive less than 30 votes in the first round will be eliminated. The following rounds can be held until there are two main contenders left.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kemi Wales United Kingdom Post

Recent Stories

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

52 seconds ago
 PIA's post-Hajj-flight operation starts on Thursda ..

PIA's post-Hajj-flight operation starts on Thursday

53 seconds ago
 Belarusian Court Sentences Journalist to 8 Years i ..

Belarusian Court Sentences Journalist to 8 Years in Prison for Treason - Associa ..

56 seconds ago
 Indian, Dutch Prime Ministers Discuss Bilateral Co ..

Indian, Dutch Prime Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Over Phone

58 seconds ago
 Lufthansa Cancels 2,000 Flights Until End of Summe ..

Lufthansa Cancels 2,000 Flights Until End of Summer Due to Staff Shortages - Rep ..

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Rioters ..

Sri Lankan Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Rioters Outside Parliament - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.