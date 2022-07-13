Mordaunt Favored by Tories in Race for Party Leadership - Poll

Members of the UK's Conservative Party consider Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt the clear favorite to become the party's new leader after ousting Boris Johnson, according to a YouGov poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Members of the UK's Conservative Party consider Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt the clear favorite to become the party's new leader after ousting Boris Johnson, according to a YouGov poll.

Along with Mordaunt, Former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Treasury Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman and Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch are running for the prime minister's post.

A recent YouGov poll showed that Mordaunt "convincingly tops the list" with 27% of the votes among the Conservatives.

She is followed by Badenoch with 15%, Sunak and Truss with 13% each and Tugendhat with 8%.

Braverman, Hunt and Zahawi scored the lowest in the YouGov poll with 5%, 4% and 1% respectively.

The survey was conducted among 879 Conservative party members on Tuesday evening immediately following the announcement of the final list of candidates for the party leader and prime minister's post.

The first round of the Conservative Party leadership elections is taking place on Wednesday, with the results to be announced at 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

Candidates who receive less than 30 votes in the first round will be eliminated. The following rounds can be held until there are two main contenders left.