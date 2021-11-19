UrduPoint.com

More Action Required To Reach 2025 Recycling Targets In Australia - Report

CANBERRA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Australian Packaging Covenant Organization has called for expedited actions on recycling, stressing that the country falls short of meeting its own targets on plastic reduction and recycling, APCO Collective Impact Report reads.

"The current trajectory indicates that without further intervention, not all of the Targets are achievable by 31 December 2025," the report read.

The report was launched on Thursday as a part of APCO's inaugural Collective Impact Summit followed by its review and panel discussions.

"The core message of this report is clear - if we are going to achieve the 2025 National Packaging Targets, we all need to do more and the time to act is now. We have seen fantastic progress so far towards the Targets, but we must accelerate our efforts if we are to be successful by 2025," APCO CEO Brooke Donnelly said at the summit on Thursday.

According to the report, only 16% of plastic waste was recycled last year, and the current trend shows that the average annual rate of plastic waste recycling is expected to reach only 36% by 2025, while the annual recycling target by 2025 is set to reach 70%. Other recycling targets' rates continue to stagnate during 2017-2020 period.

In 2017, the Australian government and industry introduced the Australian Packaging Covenant Strategic plan 2017-2022, aimed to establish a sustainable plan on waste recycling in Australia. The plan specified targets on waste recycling to be reached by 2025.

