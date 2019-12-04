UrduPoint.com
More Americans Consider N. Korea An Enemy: Poll

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:19 PM

A growing number of Americans view North Korea as an enemy, a recent survey showed, as nuclear negotiations between the two countries remained stalled

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :A growing number of Americans view North Korea as an enemy, a recent survey showed, as nuclear negotiations between the two countries remained stalled.

The poll, carried out by the London-based research data group YouGov and the Economist, showed that 56 percent of Americans consider North Korea to be an enemy of the United States, up from 51 percent in August.

Of a total of 14 countries whose favorability was surveyed, the North was considered the greatest enemy, followed by Iran at 48 percent and Russia at 37 percent, according to the poll of 1,500 respondents conducted last month.

Only 1 percent of those surveyed viewed North Korea as an ally to the U.S.

Nuclear talks have stalled since the no-deal summit between North Korea and the U.S. in February. The two sides held working-level talks in October but failed to narrow differences. Pyongyang has set a year-end deadline for Washington to come up with new proposals in nuclear negotiations.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned of the possibility of using military force against the North, just hours after the communist nation suggested it would restart provocative acts if the U.S. fails to meet the end-of-year deadline.

